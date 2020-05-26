On Twitter proposed to Hugh Jackman and Ellen Page to star in The last of us

Social networks wanted to automatically link the main characters, Joel and Ellie, with the actors Hugh Jackman and Ellen Pageturning both the fan favorites to lead the cast.

Madrid, march 6 (the Journal.is).– A few times a adaptation had generated so anticipation nothing more to be unfolding. It seems that HBO has successful full, proposing to merge one of the video games more acclaimed by the critics and the public, The last of uswith the world of television fiction in her new series.

The chain and platform has been devised in addition to a project in a big way, with the creator of the series Chernobyl, Craig Mazin, and the creator of the video game, Neil Druckmann, to write and produce this adaptation. And if I needed help to get the protagonists, the fans have not been slow in showing their preferences.

Very shortly after disclosed the news, the social networks they wanted to automatically link the main characters, Joel and Ellie, with the actors Hugh Jackman and Ellen Pageturning both the fan favorites to lead the cast.

It is a “decision” based on the great physical similarity of both with the characters. A resemblance so extraordinary in the case of the actress, Ellen Page came to accuse the developer of the game, Naughty Dog, have copied his image: “I Guess I should feel flattered that estafaran my image. But in reality I am acting for a video game called Beyond: Two Souls, so that I don’t like”.

The two actors have already agreed on X-Men: The final decision and in X-Men: Days of future past. In fact, it is inevitable to resort to the movie Logan to see Hugh Jackman in a record, with an appearance and up with a mission very similar to that of Joel in The last of us.

honestly if they dont cast hugh jackman in the last of us ..what’s the point pic.twitter.com/ewGcaEaVe1 — 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@itshersymphony) March 5, 2020

I have No idea about what is “The last of us” but as they channel castings and seeing images of the game I think that Hugh Jackman and Ellen Page is perfect pic.twitter.com/eCyoXPiHGI — Siul (@fortinducto) March 5, 2020

When I see that #TheLastOfUs is trending and finding out that it’s getting a live action series, these two are the one’s I want to see take the lead roles 😃 @HBO @Naughty_Dog @EllenPage @RealHughJackman pic.twitter.com/IUyPrsFpSA — StanfordGamingYT 🇬🇧 (@StanfordGaming) March 5, 2020

What is certain is that, although they were by far the two top favorites, and in fact, their names became the most commented on social networks such as Twitter and Facebook, have also emerged more applicants.

To interpret Joel as the followers of the video game proposed to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Javier Bardem, Dominic West, Tom Holland, Joe Manganiello and even more options for messing around as Raul Tops.

To play the role of Ellie, the resemblance to Ellen Page is so brutal that there are few more names that sound the. But the Kaitlyn Dever yes that also stands out strongly as a possible option. It also appears Zendaya. In his time, in 2015, already heard the names of Maisie Williams and Bruce Campbell.

Yes, that Hugh Jackman and Ellen Page are very good to take the roles of Joel and Ellie in the series of The Last of Us.

But my I prefer to Nikolaj Coster for Joel and Kaitlyn Dever to Ellie. pic.twitter.com/Hez6yvdK1L — Nicki (@_ScottaSFC) March 5, 2020

The actor to play Joel in The Last of Us HAS to be Joe Manganiello.

And there is no discussion pic.twitter.com/SWMXlWKpln — Squirrel Jacket 🏳️🌈♀ (@lookingab) March 5, 2020

People have very clear about who should play Ellie in the series of The Last of Us from HBO and I am very much in agreement: Kaitlyn Dever. pic.twitter.com/viYlL9Qf1i — Peter J. García (@small fort) March 5, 2020

I have followed your method to choose the casting of “The Last of Us” on HBO and I have come to the conclusion that you are looking for an actor that you have ever seen serious and with a beard.

We will agree all that this is the ONLY logical choice to play Joel, no? pic.twitter.com/vJ7rWicuan — Andrew mapped out (@andres_trasado) March 5, 2020

Nothing nothing let to Hugh Jackman and Ellen Page my casting for the last of us Zendaya and Javier Bardem, that you have no idea… pic.twitter.com/rHK9o2sLkF — Me Cojo (@lordcojo) March 5, 2020

