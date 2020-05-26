NOTIVER | La Noticia at the Time that Happens





Daughter of Milla Jovovich impacts on networks for large resemblance to her mother

Ever Anderson, eldest daughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson, director of Resident Evil, has grabbed the attention of all for its stunning resemblance to the actress Ukrainian of 44 years.

The small 12-year-old became news after network users out the striking similarity with comments that stated that there is already a successor for the next tape of the zombie apocalypse.

Anderson not only inherited the beauty of his mother, also his talent to dabble in the film alongside Milla as “The Red Queen” in the ribbon of 2016 Resident Evil: final chapter, in addition to follow in her footsteps in the modeling world charming backwaters on the covers of magazines such as Vs. and recently Jalouse, same one in which his mother appeared 23 years ago.