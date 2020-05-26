Margot Robbie and its partners innovate to sell a series in times of confinement

The producers of Hollywood are adapting to these times of confinement with proposals as original as Margot Robbie and their partners, we have developed a video from their homes to achieve sell a new series.

The project is a comedy titled The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park that will Kaitlyn Dever (Believe me) and Joey King (My first kiss), according to the account in the sole of The Hollywood Reporter. As none of those involved can walk now by the main offices of Hollywood, the producers decided to make a video in which, for example, Robbie, Dever and King talk about the script and his vision for the series and its characters.

The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park to tell you the story of two young men played by Dever and King who move into a park Los Angeles to find your “inner wild”. The story is based on the real-life experience of Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartzthe filmmakers behind the success of the independent film The family that you choosestarring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. They are the ones who have adapted the story so that the lead and two women who star in the video presenting the different issues of the series and to those who have in mind to interpret the rest of the characters.

The series also will follow the interactions of the protagonists with a partner who is expected to be able to interpret Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson or Brad Pitt for the man and Blake Lively or Reese Witherspoon for the woman. Among the other characters encounter a mountain lion, whose voice hope he can put Oprah or Benicio del Toro, and a raccoon.

As any proposal of a project of these characteristics, to propose names as well-known is usually a way to attract buyers, although it is realistic to think that in the end will settle with actors less famous. It is the case of Stiller, a friend of the filmmakers, who also appears in the video asking you to offer you one of the papers, their participation is far from being confirmed. According to sources of The Hollywood Reporter, your cameo in the video was only to achieve a moment of fun.

Considering the names behind The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park, it is reasonable to think that the project will end up in some string as HBO Max or a streaming platform like Hulu, Amazon Prime or Netflix.

