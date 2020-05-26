Images of The New Mutants show the villains

In the great flood of movies that are postponed as a result of the pandemic Covid-19the big absentee remains strangely The New Mutants. You are still unaware of the official plans of Disney for the film derived from the X-Men, filmed under the production of the 20th Century Fox prior to absorption. Although by the time the premiere of this film in cinemas is on the agenda (because there is no official indication to the contrary in spite of the rumors), no one knows when it may be shown to the viewers in the halls. This is not an impediment to that, on the other hand, the film directed by Josh Boone it will show little by little.

In the new images that you can see below, shown through the magazine Cinefex, we find the terrifying villain of the film, with a look very appropriate for a horror movie. We knew that the team would face Demon Bear (that appears in a couple of the photos filtered) but not that in addition they would deal with a villain that is called Smiley Man in the publication. As an extra we bring to you a image published by Empire Magazine in which you see Danielle Moonstar (the mutant known as Mirage or Mirageshowing their powers.

According To Cinefex, Method Studios took care of most of the visual effects of the leaf Blade, while relying on the environment in crystals geometric bismuth. As it says in the photo caption in the magazine, “For the scenes of the formation of an armor crystal on the arm of Magik, the effects artists did simulations of crystals through the geometry digi-duple”. Another image shows Magik face Demon Bear in the Limbo, with that setting crystals geometric full screen. The publication adds: “The visual effects supervisor Olivier Dumont created a series of illustrations both superheroicas as supernatural, working with teams of Method Studios, DNEG, Zero VFX, MPC and Cantina Creative. The supervisor of special effects Mark Hawker provided material and practical action to support the approach of “reality of fantasy” of the director”.

Also in the gallery you can see an illustration done by Bill Sienkiewicz for, supposedly, the titles of credit. Regarding the Smiley Man, as far as we know, this is not a character from the comics, but given her appearance it seems that the director Josh Boone has intention to force the limits of the rating of PG-13 with images like this. It is quite clear the focus of horror film to which has been referred to the director, provided that you have asked about the film.

In The New Mutants we meet Illyana Nikolaievna Rasputin / Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Danielle Moonstar / Mirage (Blu Hunt), but also to Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Roberto da Costa / sunspot (Henry Behind) and Samuel Zachary Guthrie / Cannonball (Charlie Heaton). All of these new mutants are locked away in a psychiatric facility designed for the supervision of young people with extraordinary abilities that they can’t control, a center directed by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga).