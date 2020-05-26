break with the past and a desire for revenge

In the episode “Decoherence” (3×06) of the series Westworld (Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, from 2016), its leaders have counted on the american Jennifer Getzinger to direct, a filmmaker with considerable experience as a supervisor of scripts, first, and as a director of television after: between your work with the writing we can find twenty-five films, as Requiem for a dream (Darren Aronofsky, 2000) or The devil wears Prada (David Frankel, 2006), and other series as Sex in New York (Darren Star, 1998-2004) or Mad Men (Matthew Weiner, 2007-2015).

The Man in Black throws us one of their best replica, full of nihilism and misanthropy that can only come out through the mouth of someone as broken and as brutal as he

And, among those that you have taken over the duties of direction, we have Law and order: Victims Unit Special (Dick Wolf, since 1999), also Mad Men, Masters of Sex (Michelle Ashford, 2013-2016), Outlander, How to defend a killer (Ronald D. Moore, Peter Nowalk, from 2014), Agent Carter (Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, 2015-2016), Jessica Jones (Melissa Rosenberg, 2015-2019), or Counterpart (Justin Marks, 2017-2019). So, not it seems very questionable that Getzinger has accumulated a curriculum that is more than enough to handle this episode Westworld.

The emotions of the copy of Dolores Abernathy who impersonates Charlotte Pull are spreading of the android original

To start it, we return to the green fields of the virtual paradise in which is located the daughter of the hostess Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) from the chapter “The Passenger” (2×10), and their happy memories with her at the amusement park futuristic. But it is a new incentive that gives Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) to work in the purpose of defeating Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood), the great threat that was unforeseen for the before hidden totalitarian system that the French had built thanks to the artificial intelligence Rehoboam.

As we know, she is not only an obvious threat by aggressive but, in addition, possesses the mental copies of the four million human guests that were to Westworld of visit, an invaluable tool if what one seeks is to predict the behavior of the people to control it. To recruit helpers who asks, Serac sent to Maeve again to the shadowing of the War World but, this time, with your telepathic abilities operational. What we do not understand before the start of the titles is why massacres to the nazi occupiers, end that specific later on.

The delirious and cathartic therapy of the Man in Black: I love to have fun by manipulating the reality in every conceivable way

And our dear, dear William, the Man in Black (Ed Harris,), it is a character so juicy it was clear that they could not leave in the fridge for a psychiatric hospital for too long. And, when you come back, throws us one of his best answers of the season, full of nihilism and misanthropy that can only come out through the mouth of someone as broken and just as brutal as him. And the implant enigmatic that you put precisely on the roof of the mouth as Caleb Nichols (Aaron Paul), is it possible for us to serve in the future to unravel the mystery around this other human being.

The anarchy that both hates Serac begins to spread across the world because of the dangerous decision of Pains in “Genre” (3×05) with the data of Rehoboam and Incite on humanity. The French magnate takes drastic measures to be imposed, and to acquire Delos Destinations and the hides, and orders to search to the copy of itself that Dolores has infiltrated the company: that is to say, the one that impersonates Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), who plays in three bands and their emotions for the family of the true head of the board of directors are separating from the android original, and this is what it says in a phone conversation.

The great pain that Pains causes in Maeve is symmetric to that cause Serac in the suplantadora of Charlotte; and his desire for revenge will provide

In that same conversation, it is sensed that the data on the guests of the park are within Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright). But we think such a thing a great hallucination of the Man in Blackin which we give away the presence of the Greatest Craddock (Jonathan Tucker), James Delos (Peter Mullan) and other four different versions of the own William, including child (Zayd Kiszonak) or like the young man who fell in love with Dolores (Jimmi Simpson), to a delirious and cathartic therapy session. The writers love to have fun by manipulating the reality of all the ways imaginable.

Maeve recovers Hector Escaton (Rodrigo Santoro) with the virtual replica of Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman), and as the Man in Black confronts his own guilt for the events of his life, the other great hostess self-conscious measures their arguments with a copy of Pains. But Serac discover who has been disguised as Charlotte, and just kills it. The great pain that Pains causes in Maeve to destroy his Hector amado is symmetric to that caused by Serac in the suplantadora of Charlotte to load his family; and his desire for revenge, probably will provide. And Lowe and Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) released a reinvented Man in Black.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZtObR8XThE(/embed)