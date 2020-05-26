A series it will portray Michelle Obama in the White House and there is already actress confirmed

The Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis will embody the former first lady of the us Michelle Obama in a new series produced for the cable network american Showtime, that will be the life of the wives of the presidents.

The actress of 54 years, he was nominated for the Oscar three times, and won the statuette in 2017 for his role in Fences.

He has also acted in television, and in 2015 he received an Emmy award, the highest bounty u.s. to the small screen for her role in the series How to Get Away with Murder, whose sixth and final season should be released in the spring.

Viola Davis in How to get away with murder

Viola Davis will also be executive producer of the Showtime series, a subsidiary of the group ViacomCBS, she tweeted about getting the chain on Wednesday.

We’re looking forward to visiting the East Wing in upcoming drama series, First Ladies, executive produced by and starring @violadavis as Michelle Obama. pic.twitter.com/1hMY4zeH9N — Showtime (@Showtime) February 5, 2020

The series First Ladies (First ladies) is interested in the life in the east wing of the White House, where is the office of the first lady, according to the specialized site Deadline.

In addition to Michelle Obama, the first season will tell the life of Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford, according to Deadline.

Michelle Obama was already brought to the big screen in 2016 First date, a film that told the beginning of his courtship with president Barack Obama.

His autobiography, Becoming: my storypublished in November of 2018, sold more than 11.5 million copies in the world, in all formats (printed, digital and audio), including 7.5 million in north America.

Source: AFP