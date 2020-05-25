WWE: Nikki Bella ensures that cut off with John Cena because he didn’t want to be a dad

After a long time, Nikki Bella spoke about her break love affair with John Cena, which ensures that it was because I didn’t want to force him to be a dad.

The fighter already withdrawn and The Champ were committed to marriage; however, surprised to announce that they had finished.

“In general, we had an awesome relationship. Only that we were two people that we wanted two different lives. We strive for a single life, but could not. Even at the end, when he was ready to give me children, I realized that that was not what we wanted”said the twin to Bella, in an interview for the podcast Better Together.

“And that is what really pushed me to the end, to end the relationship. I’m not going to force someone to be a father… but if then, later, he looks back in flashback to his life and repents of everything, when you already have a child and you’ve built a whole life. Is that what you really want? And I remember thinking that that is not what they wanted.”

Currently, Nikki Bella is pregnant and John Cena already has another partner.

