What team is better, Avengers or Justice League?

For decades, fans of DC Comics and Marvel have discussed about which of the two teams of superheroes is more powerful: if the Avengers or the Justice League.

Both sides have solid arguments, and the characters required to provide a fight epic.

DC Comics



Thanks to the Movie Universe of Marvel, the new generations are inclined a little more for the Avengers, but we can not deny the great contribution that the Justice League has given to pop culture, in particular the trinity of DC: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Then, we will compare the two teams of superheroes more important in the world for that, once and for all, clarification as to what is the best. To achieve this it will take into account several factors, such as Power, economic Resources, Technology, Magic, Strategy, Leadership, Villains, Movies, live action and animation.

Take the line-core of both teams: the part of the Justice League will be the 7 original Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Cyborg and Aquaman.

While in the Avengers will be the team comprised of Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk and Black Panther.

Power

Justice League mind are Superman, the kriptoniano which is recognized as one of the most powerful beings in the universe, and who on several occasions mentioned that contains your strength when you fight against your enemies.

Hulk, for his part, is supposed to be the Avengers with more physical power, but had no chance against Thanos.

Perhaps instead of Hulk could leave Thor to the rescue, and since his powers are magical, it might be a rival to the level of Man of Steel.

But, for bad luck of the Marvel, Justice League has Wonder Woman, that in a question of power alone is a little under Superman, and Green Lantern, who has the most powerful weapon in the universe on one of his fingers.

Winner: Justice League

Economic resources

We all know the immense fortune that has Iron Man, which is more than sufficient to maintain the operations of the Avengers almost without the help of the government. In several comics, when Tony Stark is not available, it is T Challa, who is in charge of all the expenses, since as king of Wakanda of its resources are practically unlimited.

The Justice League is maintained thanks to Batman, specifically by means of Wayne Enterprises. In the hypothetical that the bat could not take charge, Aquaman could cooperate with the cause, as Wonder Woman, as they both have available the treasures of Atlantis and Temiscira, respectively.

Winner: tie

Technology

Tony Stark and Bruce Banner are two of the greatest geniuses of the world, especially Tony Stark, whose technology is admired even outside of the Earth. The technology of Wakanda will also give a major boost to the team.

However, the Justice League has of its part, something that the Avengers only would dream of: tecnologia alienigena.

Cyborg has in its body the technology of Apokolips, the planet ruled by Darkseid, therefore it has the ability to virtually control all the technology of Earth with ease.

Winner: Justice League

Strategy

Captain America, Black Widow and Hawkeye have a military training of the first class, but can’t be compared to Batman and his handling of the strengths and weaknesses of your team.

In case of emergency, Batman knows that it has Flash to isolate the population and to check the progress of their peers and with Superman as the tank will hold the enemy attacks.

Winner: Justice League

Leadership

There are few occasions in which Batman has been questioned by her apparent distrust of their colleagues, even has a plan to defeat each one of them if necessary.

Captain America is the moral leader of the team, inspires them to be better people and to always give the maximum.

I would not hesitate even a minute entrust your life to every one of the Avengers, and him and sacrifice themselves without a thought for either of them. Everyone, including Tony, are confident that the Cap will lead to victory.

Winner: Avengers

Villains

Despite the fact that Thanos was born as a copy of Darkseid, it can be said that already has its own identity.

The Avengers have faced Ultrón, Thanos, MODOK, Hydra, Galactus, Loki, the Kree, the Skrull, Korvac, The Beyonder, Heavenly and to the Phoenix Force, just to name a few.

Justice League has as enemies to Darkseid, Injustice League, Lex Luthor, Antimonitor, Despero and Amazo.

In a matter of charisma, the level of threat and power, the Avengers have a slight edge, will depend on the alignment that presented each of the teams and if you include other villains.

Winner: Avengers

Movies live action

By now, the runaway winner of this section is to Marvel with your MCU, since in only 10 years, you could build a movie universe solid.

DC doesn’t have a chance, because if Wonder Woman, Shazam!, Birds of Prey and Aquaman ribbons are of great quality, the own Justice League was much duty, not to mention of Batman V Superman or Suicide Squad.

Winner: Marvel

Animation

Otherwise the universe live action, DC is carried from street to Marvel in the section of animation.

Series, and more recently the universe anime is superior to almost anything of what has made Marvel in the last few years.

Are of Batman, Superman: Red Are, Teen Titans vs Justice League or Justice League: War they are part of a magnificent universe where you have a plot clear, a great complexity of characters and excellent villains.

Winner: Justice League

Conclusion

Despite the problems of DC to adapt his universe to the movies, Justice League has the advantage in most of the sections.

Its members are powerful, have the resources and technology necessary to face any adversity.

In any case, the last word lies with the fans, What is your favorite team?, let us know your thoughts in the comments.

