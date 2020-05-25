What is immortal? It was revealed because Rick Grimes could not become zombie

One of the series most beloved by all, and that is heading to be one of the most long-lived is ‘The Walking Dead’. This has been thanks to its characters and their story continues to be interesting for all his fans, because there are always many theories and facts about some of their main characters, that make people like a lot this series full of zombies.

The series is based on the comic original Robert Kirkman, ‘The Walking Dead’ which follows a number of survivorsin their fight in a zombie apocalypse. But now came a theory about Rick Grimes, the protagonist of little more than eight seasons, played by Andrew Lincoln, which ensures that he is immune to the zombie virus.

Despite the fact that the virus is fundamental to the premise of ‘The Walking Dead’, it is amazing that after 10 seasons, the cause of the outbreak has never been revealed. The fans have a theory of how to is that it was the infectionand in a unique twist that has been raised is that this virus is in all but is only waiting for the perfect moment to sprout in its host.

Now, there is a theory about Rick Grimes that suggests that they might be immune to the zombie virus, and that this has made him immortal. This has been refuted conclusively in the comic books, but has not been confirmed in the series. This theory about a certain immortality that has Rick gives several steps further, and even have been linked with the origins of the outbreak. Because if there is one thing they are sure all the fans is that the virus could be created by man.

While everything that has happened to the character after their recoveries miraculous, it could be because that is the protagonist, but… could there be something more biological in game? If it was assumed that the virus was supposed to grant immortality, maybe had the desired effect in a small percentage of the population, explaining how Rick survives constantly in ‘The Walking Dead’.

Unfortunately, ‘The Walking Dead’ always try to base your world in one more realistic of how it would be an apocalypse zombie, so Rick being immortal is incredibly unlikely. But for the fans this kind of stuff seems fun, and with whom they could discuss for hours. Your that you think, what the fate of Rick Grimes may be due to some kind of immortality?