there are few benefits for you

For those who still don’t know, the apple cider vinegar is a type of vinegar made from the fermentation of the sugars in the apple juice or cider. A dressing that has gained adherents in recent years thanks to a flavor and an aroma very special and characteristic, from the fermentation aerobic that has become malic acid, a compound present in some fruits and vegetables such as grapes, quince, cherries are not ripe and, of course, the apple.

Personalities of the likes of Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston and model Miranda Kerr, Scarlett Johansson, Christina Aguilera or actress Renée Zellweger have already been rendered to the virtues of apple cider vinegar, very rich in nutritional properties. In fact, all of them, like the rest of mortals that have included in their diet, they tend to use it not only to give flavor to your meals, also to improve digestion, control appetite and maintain a healthy weight. What other benefits can make your consumption?

Apple cider vinegar: its benefits

Between the nutritional values of this now-famous dressing highlights your high content of minerals as, for example, calcium, magnesium, potassium or phosphorus. Is also short in vitamins are concerned, being rich in type A, C, E, B1, B2 and B6. Without forgetting the bioflavonoids and the pectin, a natural fiber that tends to act as a source of energy and helps to remove waste and toxins from the body.

And finally, and not least, the apple cider vinegar includes acetic acid in its composition, a substance essential for the proper absorption of minerals essential that we obtain through food. Thus, this set of nutrients contributes to our health with multiple benefits.

Many experts claim that this condiment is very useful for accelerate the metabolism and, therefore, facilitate weight loss . “It is a fat burner effective, it helps to avoid overeating (allows you to recognize when you’re full faster), it speeds up the metabolic level of the body and helps to alcalinizarlo. To receive results, place one to two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and drink this before every meal,” explains the doctor Joseph Mercola in their official website.

Due to its antibiotic properties and antiseptic, the apple cider vinegar can to relieve diarrhea caused by a bacterial infection . A quality that also serves to deworm or treat ear infections or bladder, for example.

On the other hand, its effects antiglicémicos improve our insulin sensitivitya substance that controls the level of sugar in the blood. To enjoy this property, simply dilute a tablespoon of vinegar in a glass of filtered water and drink this mixture three times a day, especially on an empty stomach or after eating to facilitate digestion.

Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston or Christina Aguilera have already fallen rendered to its properties

It also presents a great ally against bad breath which is why many people use it as mouthwash . The activation of the enzymes that causes also serves to treat chronic infections in the gums or lighten the stains on your teeth. Those same gargle can also help relieve a sore throat.

"The apple cider vinegar contains pectin, which soothes the intestinal spasms . Take a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar diluted in a cup of water before you eat to help reduce the gas and bloating ", adds Mercola.

The high levels of acid often lead to a lack of energy and a higher incidence of disease, problems that can keep them at bay with this ingredient, capable of ensuring a level of healthy alkaline pH .

When we feel heavy or suffer from acid reflux after the meal, a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar can aid digestion and eradicate these symptoms quickly and very natural.

In addition, if contracted on the hair or the skinyou can also eliminate the dandruff, to act as a conditioner, to soothe the itching of the skin and sunburn, to cure warts, or fungi, and even disguise the age spots and the signs own of acne.

Possible contraindications

However, as with many foods, the consumption of apple cider vinegar can also be accompanied by some side effects, although these are very low. In general terms, the excessive consumption and reiterated such dressing can cause diarrhea or constipation, itching or stomach pain, mainly caused by the acid in the vinegar. These problems are usually magnified if you are used to it fasting or as a daily treatment. In this case, the experts usually recommend talking with a doctor to ensure its effects in the body, or to know if you can interact with the rest of the food, or the possible medicines that we take.