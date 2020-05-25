The singer Sia was offered to adopt a teenager after seeing it on tv

The singer was touched by the tragic story of one of the young men featured in the documentary ‘Foster’ HBO and publicly offered to host him in your home.

The singer Sia it is one of the many people who have felt immensely touched by the stories compiled in the documentary series HBO’s ‘Foster’that leans out the system of child care in Los Angeles to show some of their cases more shocking but also inspiring to those who struggle day after day the social workers.

A story in particular, that of a young 16-year-old named Dasani, that being only a child he witnessed his father murdered his mother with a gun and later suffered abuse while in the care of another family that adopted him temporarily, he managed to call his attention among all the others. The teenager has spent most of his life jumping from a foster home another, and recently spent more than twenty days in a detention center following an altercation with another minor residing in the same house as him.

However, Sia is willing to give you a second opportunity acogiéndole in your house and starting the paperwork to adopt him.

“Hi Dasani of ‘Foster’ on @HBO. I would like to adoptarteso now we are trying to find you and come to evaluate my residence. But I want you to know that you’ll always have a home here, with me,” wrote the artist on his Twitter account.

“Dasani, if you or your social worker are reading this, please send an email to [email protected] so that we can contact,” he concluded.

Although the interpreter is not the mother, does have some experience dealing with teenagers thanks to the close relationship that it maintains with Maddie Ziegler, the dancer of 16 years with whom you have been working for years and who exercised godmother both in the professional field as in the personal.