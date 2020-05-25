The reason that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will never leave their children alone with her mother’s boyfriend Corey Gamble

The name of the eldest sister of the Kardashian is in full swing now, and is that in addition to being photographed strolling back with your ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian has starred in a moment tense with the boyfriend of his famous mother Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble.

In a new development of the famous family program ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ we see Kourtney sitting at a table next to her ex, Scott Disick, her mother Kris Jenner, the groom of this Corey Gamble, her sister Kim Kardashian and her already famous friend Jonathan Cheban to talk about the problem that you have had the daughter of Kourt and Scott, Penelope, with one of his nannies who scratched the face.

An altercation that has made Corey take the hands to the head, and is the boyfriend of Kris Jenner, believe that Penelope needs a hard hand and you need some spanking.

Do you want to see what the reaction was of Kourt and Scott to his harsh words? I give up to play!

Insurance that interests you…

The warning that you did Scott Disick to Sofia Richie on her ex-Kourtney Kardashian