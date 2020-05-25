The reality show ‘The Voice’ revived the career of Christina Aguilera, but at what cost?

Christina Aguilera through the years

Christina Aguilera sat down in a swivel chair next to the judges Cee Lo Green, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton when The Voice it premiered in April of 2011.

Although the concept of a singing competition on television was nothing new- at that time, American Idol he had already been in Fox for almost nine years– the program NBC hooked immediately to the viewers with their dramatic auditions blindly and rounds of battle. The four judges attended the program as the names established.

But it seems that Aguilera was not happy with the project.

In an interview in Billboardthe singer referred to the show as a “wheel of hamster”. He said that it was a “sucking of energy” and that he spent his six seasons as a judge on “longing for freedom”. Frowned when asked if he would ever return to space and added that he would prefer to talk about “positive things”.

Christina Aguilera.

The career of Aguilera had touched something as well as a plateau in 2010. His sixth album non-electronic had a lot of criticism. While his voice remained strong, some listeners wondered if she felt the need to imitate Lady Gaga. A Bionic Tour planned never became a reality because he felt that there was enough time to plan a show successful.

Then, in February 2011, Aguilera sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. A week later, almost falls on the stage of the Grammy awards while performing a tribute to Aretha Franklin. In march, he was arrested for drunkenness. The singer needed a boost and professional The Voice it seemed like the answer.

But that changed. Aguilera told Billboard the program soon deviated from the spirit that was in the first season.

“You realize that this is not music,” he said. “It’s about making good moments of television. I got into this business to be a host of a television program and to receive all such rules. Especially as a woman: you can’t do this, this, yes,” he said. “That’s what I say. I would be in that program desperately trying to express myself through the clothes, the makeup or the hair. It was my only type of output”, he added.

The pop star returned to the small screen thanks to reality tv.

Aguilera is not alone in his criticism The Voice. It is known that his fellow judge Levine talks about its shortcomings, particularly in reference to how the agreements record of the winners do not always help their careers. Said the same thing in an interview of 2015 is with Howard Stern: “When you pass the witness after The Voicethere are some problems after the great work that we do.”

Quickly clarified that he blamed the record companies, not to NBC or the winners.

“The show ends and say, ‘Ok, since I don’t care about,'” said Levine about how the record labels treat the singers. “This is how you feel at the other end. I don’t understand why they don’t care. That is what makes me completely crazy. And then it makes me feel defeated by my part, because there really is not much you can do“.

Aguilera on The Voice.

With all this in mind, it is appropriate that Aguilera has named her next album Liberation. It is his first album since 2012 after the failure with Lotus, and leans toward the rhythms of R&B and hip-hop. The singer seems ready for a comeback, which included her first tour in years.

“Travel is so scary for me, because first I am a mother”, he said to Billboard. “It’s part of why I stayed in the position he was in (in The Voice). It is easy to be comfortable in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your children. I’ve been putting in the back of the grill”.

But what now?

“It has to happen. I really want to go back out and show my children what mommy really does“.