The new crusade of Simone Days: I Ended up to compete with the beauty standards

The gymnast american Simone Bill, multichampion world and olympic medallist, was launched in a new “crusade” to avoid the judgments of the athletes on the basis of the standards of beauty, to which it published a powerful statement on their social networks.

In a text titled, “When the beauty became a competition?” the u.s. stipulated that she did not enroll in a competition of these characteristics, but daily it becomes a challenge.

“In gymnastics, and in many other professions there is a competition on the rise that has nothing to do with the performance. I speak of the beauty. I don’t know why others feel that you can define your own beauty based on their standards”the senator questioned.

“I’ve learned to put a strong position and leave much of it to one side. But I’d be lying if I said that what people say of my arms, legs, body, on how they look like in a dress, bathing suit or casual pants I was not depressed at times,” he continued.

“While I think of it, I don’t have to look so far to see how common it has become such a trial. I’m exhausted of everything in life becomes a competition, so that I define my position and that of all those who have gone through the same thing,” continued Bill.

“Today, I say that because I ended up competing against the standards of beauty and the toxic culture of trolling when others feel that their expectations are not filled. Because no one should tell us how you have or not you should wear the beauty”, was launched.

Finally, he noted that "beauty is not a competition".




