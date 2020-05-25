The first coach of Simona Halep dies due to a heart attack

Nicușor Jan, the trainer who taught him to Simona Halep the basic concepts of tennis, has died at the age of 61 after suffering a heart attack. Simona Halep received the sad news during a phone call with his mother.

“I just landed in Dubai, the place where I spent the off-season to train for the new year. Each time I arrive I call my mother … Today the call ended with the sad news that professor Jan left us, a friendly person who never scolded me even once in the 4 years during which time has taught me absolutely everything about what is the tennis.

It was one of the bricks more important that you put into this wonderful career of mine. I appreciate very much the fact that he was at my side in the scenario of Constance, when I celebrated the trophy of Wimbledon.

Always in my soul! God bless you! ” wrote Simona on Facebook. The coach, his 61-year-old, suffered a heart attack and the doctors in Bucharest were not able to save him, according to a1.ro.

The news came in the midst of one of the periods most joyful days of the year and it is always difficult to lose someone right when you should be more closer to your loved ones. Hopefully, Simona will exceed the loss of his former coach and enjoy what is left of the vacation before heading directly to the ring of a new tennis season.

After all, she deserves some relaxing moments after his hard campaign of the season directed by Darren Cahill.