Programming Realmadrid TV: tonight ‘Rescue in Damascus’ and ‘I am justice’

At 23:00 h, issued I am the justice, film directed by Michael Winner and starring Charles Bronson, Jill Ireland and Vincent Gardenia. Several years after the murder of his wife, Paul Kersey has managed to recover in Los Angeles. But, when his daughter is kidnapped and murdered, Paul decides to take justice into their own hand.
Cinema desktop
Before, at 15:40 h, Realmadrid TV offers Impact lunar, a film directed by Terry Cunningham and starring Stephen Baldwin, Dirk Benedict and Anna Silk. The Moon is breaking into pieces and falls on Earth in form of meteorites. This leads to the destruction of the cities, the sea level rise in all Land and other disastrous climatic effects. John Redding, an explosives expert, will help the Institute American Space to save the planet.