Programming Realmadrid TV: tonight ‘Rescue in Damascus’ and ‘I am justice’

offers this Monday a double delivery of the best in cinema. At 21:30 h, issued Rescue in Damascus, a film directed by Ruba Nadda and starring Alexander Siddig, Marisa Tomei and Joshua Jackson. Adib Abdel Kareem escaped from Syria more than three decades ago, leaving there to Fatima, the love of his life. He went to Toronto where he started a new life, but the disappearance of his daughter during the riots of the arab spring have to go back to search for it. To do this, you will need the help of Fatima and a member of the canadian consulate.

At 23:00 h, issued I am the justice, film directed by Michael Winner and starring Charles Bronson, Jill Ireland and Vincent Gardenia. Several years after the murder of his wife, Paul Kersey has managed to recover in Los Angeles. But, when his daughter is kidnapped and murdered, Paul decides to take justice into their own hand.

Cinema desktop

Before, at 15:40 h, Realmadrid TV offers Impact lunar, a film directed by Terry Cunningham and starring Stephen Baldwin, Dirk Benedict and Anna Silk. The Moon is breaking into pieces and falls on Earth in form of meteorites. This leads to the destruction of the cities, the sea level rise in all Land and other disastrous climatic effects. John Redding, an explosives expert, will help the Institute American Space to save the planet.