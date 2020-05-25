Nicole Kidman inspired look of Candela Márquez but ruin your hair | Instagram

The actress Candela Márquez is upset, disappointed in the aesthetics of the united States ruined his hair since he wanted to have a look similar to Nicole Kidman, but apparently ended up as Milla Jovovich in the movie “The fifth element”.

Perhaps his greatest pain was that he had to pay around sixteen thousand pesos to the aesthetic ballpark figure that shared the Spanish.

The torture of the actress began when, on the recommendation attended an aesthetics of Los Angeles since we wanted to change the color of your hair to look different.

Candela asserts that a person very close to her had told him to do a change of look similar to a photograph that he saw in his Instagram where he went out with his hair painted red.

“Then we went to the aesthetic is more ‘face’ of Los Angeles where I was told that large HOLLYWOOD celebrities had been the hair there… so, I went,” said Candela.

The actress confessed that he was not a hundred for certain sure, but one that is also felt supported by the person who claimed it would be a change for the better.

The process lasted about six hours where they started making wicks clear, then painted her hair with the reíces red, afterwards, his hair completely was painted red and then orange, again and again what they were painting.

When the person in charge to make the “change of look” finished Candela said that the result was not what she expected because even a photograph of Nicole Kindman it had taken her, the only thing she said was that when you wash your hair you are going to put as well as in the photo.

“I took 690 dollars plus 150 tip…what total? $ 840:16,500 mexican pesos, now… I’m already in Mexico and I need to rebuild this… CAN SOMEONE HELP ME TO REMOVE THIS COLOR? What should I do?? I never had painted the hair,” she wrote on Instagram.

The result in time of have been a tone between red-brown like that of Kidman ended up being more of a orange hue to the style of “Lilu” from the movie “The fifth element”.

