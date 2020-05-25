Marvel is already preparing third film of Ant-Man

The writer Jeff Loveness, one of the creators of the surreal animated series Rick and Mortywill write the third film of Ant-Man to the superhero franchise of the movie universe Marvel, pushing their characters that have left millions in profits.

In addition to being responsible for the acclaimed fiction animated Cartoon Network, Loveness has developed the scripts for ceremonies and events to be as successful as the gala of the Oscars, the Emmy awards and even the traditional dinner of correspondents of the White House, reported by specialized media.

For its part, Marvel will have in their new film by the director of the previous installments, Peyton Reed, who had under their responsibility the annteriores productions Ant-Man and Ant-Man And The Wasp.

Also repeated in the lead role of actor and comedian Paul Rudd, who will meet with Evangeline Lilly, becoming one of the couples most recognized in Hollywood after his prior actions.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporterthis contract was closed days before that the film industry is a freeze in full due to the coronavirus outbreak that affected dozens of films in process in the united States and the world.

Calendar changes

It remains to be seen if the plans of this tape, which has not yet entered production phase, will be altered by this emergency health and economic, as other installments of Marvel’s already planned, as Black Widowhave had to be postponed and is expected to reach theaters until the end of the year or maybe the next.

The previous installment of this superhero, Ant-Man And The Waspwas the movie number 20 of Marvel Studios, and raised $ 76 million in its premiere, a 33 percent more than its predecessor, which premiered in 2015.

Ant-Man And The Wasp it worked as a sequel of Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War with a story centered on the mission to find Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), the mother of Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly).

“I love to represent a type that has a series of internal conflicts, because, on the one hand, is somewhat reluctant to be a superhero, but what is and will be going for work in the city. And, on the other, what you really want is to be a good parent and be at home with her daughter,” said Rudd in an interview conducted last year by the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

Small great success

The two stories of Ant-Man have received budgets are not as large as other franchises of the same company, as Avengers; however, they have managed to triple their amounts. Both films have had a budget estimated at about 160 billion; the first time exceeded 500 million, while the second amounted to 622 for the company.