Maddie Ziegler and her boyfriend Jack Kelly checked that there is nothing more tender than young love

While Maddie Ziegler continues his successful career outside of the franchise Dance Momsfans can’t help but notice the special boy that accompanies her on several of their publications Instagram.

For those that have not guessed, this is her boyfriend Jack Kelly.

Earlier this month, the pair reached her eighth month together, and celebrated it with a simple stroll through The Americana at Brand, in Glendale, California.

In its early weeks, the duo documented their trips to the Disneyland Resort, LACMA Museum and other places of interest in Southern California.

Even though they do not plan vacations exclusive and evening appointments extravagant in Hollywood, fans of the couple can’t avoid seeing again and again the adorable pictures they hang in Instagram.

“I’m always happy with you!”, shared Maddie recently before saying goodbye to her boyfriend. “I love you and already miss you a lot. The time will fly, I promise.”

While their fans await the next photos of the couple on their social networks, we decided to do a count of the funniest moments and adorable of these two.

