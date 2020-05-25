Listen to this cover of Britney Spears who made Ashley Tisdale will improve your day (+ Video)

What results when you combine a Sharpay Evans of High School Musical with Britney Spears? The great cover of “Toxic” that will forever change the way you view the song.

In his last YouTube video, Ashley Tisdale did a cover of the iconic theme of 2003 together with her husband, Christopher French. The interpretation is part of his series of “Music Sessions”; he had previously done a cover of “Still Into You” by Paramore and “Ex’s and Oh”s” Elle King, with her BFF Vanessa Hudgens.

The version of “Toxic” made by Ashley has a vibrates new. It feels slower and smoother than the electric song original Britney. While he sings, Chris accompanied with the guitar. The two musicians exchanged glances while they play the song, oh, how tender!

For Ashley to be able to make this cover is something very sentimental, because Britney he was an idol of his adolescence. “I’m so excited”, she says in the video. “I grew up listening to Britney Spears. ‘Toxic’ is one of my favorite songs”. Obviously, we understand it.