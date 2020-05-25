Let’s face it: the bags in miniature we flecharon to all, and they.

And speaking of handles: what did you say to a metallic ring? Jamie Chung already answered by all and -following his instinct fashionista – nailed it.

E! Fashion Blogger > DNA Fashionista: Jessica Barboza

The good thing of the mini bags is to simplify our lives: we are obliged to carry only what is necessary, combined with any outfit or stage and are perfect for partying. What’s wrong? are so cute as addictive, and more when there is a diverse range of forms, colors and models, such as those that carry these famous. What do you say?, do you love them or spend them? I look forward to your comments on my networks, the leo @SoyMicaelaDelPrado