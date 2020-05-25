TM/MEGA
Let’s face it: the bags in miniature we flecharon to all, and they.
The actress Stranger Things, Natalia Dyer, take the adjective “tiny” really seriously when we talk about handbags. Do you reach to see the initials C. D? You should already know who signs his tiny bag. Did you think Christian Dior what if?
With a portfolio and a little bit less tiny than the Dyerbut staying on the standards of what is small, Victoria Justice confirmed with a look more, that his love towards this kind of handbags is real. How guilty? with that outfit, I would accept all the charges.
Bella Hadid it is another famous responsible of this garment has become the sensation of the moment. Taken a movie in paris, the model poses in a boat with her ubiquitous handbag. White automatically converts into a basic, do we need another reason to love in our closets?
I’m a fan overall of the accessories with personality, and this portfolio Emily Ratajkowski yes that screams to the four winds: I am different!!! I love it because it has a touch of stylized thanks to the asa long, but may not be more fun… it is a mini cube!
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
And speaking of handles: what did you say to a metallic ring? Jamie Chung already answered by all and -following his instinct fashionista – nailed it.
The good thing of the mini bags is to simplify our lives: we are obliged to carry only what is necessary, combined with any outfit or stage and are perfect for partying. What’s wrong? are so cute as addictive, and more when there is a diverse range of forms, colors and models, such as those that carry these famous. What do you say?, do you love them or spend them? I look forward to your comments on my networks, the leo @SoyMicaelaDelPrado