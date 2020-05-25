Katie Holmes admits that it was creepy to record with doll ‘child 2’

Katie Holmes, one of the protagonists of ‘child-2’ (Brahms: The Boy (II)revealed that work with the doll was so terrifying that not even he wanted to be alone with him.

“It was creepy and it was each time more. They did such a good job with that doll that did not want to be alone with him. It was weird. At the end was like… I think this thing really is alive,”said in an interview with the specialized portal Bloody Disgusting.

‘Child 2’, agree with your synopsis official: “Without realizing the terrifying history of the mansion Heelshire, a young family moves to a guest house where your child will soon know a haunting friend, the doll is mysteriously realistic that he called Brahms”.