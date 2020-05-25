It is frustrating – When Eugenie Bouchard was fined at Wimbledon

There have been very few stars in tennis that have seen a rise and a fall so rapid and abrupt as it is Eugenie Bouchard. Being touted as the next Maria Sharapova at the end of 2013 and 2014, quickly lost the flight in her wings and plunged into the depths of infamy.

Something had changed suddenly. His aggressive play and his personality commercial because were not giving the returns that before you did. Sadly,Bouchard Still can’t find the momentum that you once had in 2014.

There was an event in the Wimbledon 2016 that was emblematic of the problems that had developed. Their losses were charging a price in mental and there was nothing she could do. Let’s look at what happened to Eugenie Bouchard in the Wimbledon 2016.

What happened to Eugenie Bouchard in the Wimbledon 2016?

Wimbledon was the tournament that once shot to Eugenie Bouchard to fame. In 2014, he had mastered the All England Club on the way to the end with giants such as Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber before falling to her.

However, the final was a defeat unilateral to her against Petra Kvitova with a margin of 6-3, 6-0. She never really recovered from that. Wimbledon 2016, we were seeing a hint of a revival with it pushing it to the third round after a series of late first round.

She was decimated by the nineteenth seed Dominika Cibulkova in the third round. The match was anything but friendly to her. She crushed his racket on the turf after apparently disappointed.

Not only faced with a violation of the code, but also a fine for his unsportsmanlike behaviour. She had this to say about the incident: “it Definitely was a little emotional,” said Bouchard shot.

It is frustrating to feel that you’re not playing your best tennis at Wimbledon, ” Anyone who has played sports or understand that would take away some slack. It is not easy to face the disappointment after seeing a resurgence in its good shape. We all hope that Eugenie Bouchard is to become the tennis player invincible than it used to be.