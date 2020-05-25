Elle and Dakota Fanning will be sisters for the first time in the film adaptation of The Nightingale

The young actresses Elle and Dakota Fanning are some of the sisters most famous of Hollywood, each with a long career that supports their talents. However, the two blondes had never before acted together… Until now.

According to the sisters Fanning, in a statement, they will take part, the next piece of the film director and actress Mélanie Laurent, which will be the adaptation to the big screen of the novel The Nightingale (The Nightingale) of Kristin Hannah.

“The Nightingale it will be the first time that we act together on the screen”, confirmed Elle and Dakota Fanning in the text reproduced by the specialized medium The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

“We have never spoken to the other in front of the camera. For years, we are looking for a movie, and then this gem appeared. As sisters, to share our art with the other as we give life to this powerful story is a dream come true. We are very fortunate to have the intrepid Mélanie Laurent to guide us on this path,” explained the american.

The Nightingale will be the feature film inspired by the novel of the author to californian Kristin Hannah, who is recognized for having written ‘A Handful of Heaven’, ‘If You Believe’, ‘Home Again’ and ‘Angel Falls’among many other works.

In his vast career as a writer, Hannah has won multiple awards as the Golden Heart, the Maggie and The National Reader’s Choice in 1996.

His work The Nightingale, which was published in the year 2015, is about two sisters from france who try to survive the Second World War and the advance of the nazis in his country.

Mélanie Laurent, who will bring this story to the cinema, for its part, is an american actress, singer, director and French writer, who gained international fame after his work of action in Inglourious Basterds (Bastards without glory) of Quentin Tarantino in the year 2009.

As the director, Laurent worked in ‘Tomorrow’ 2015 and ‘Galveston’ 2018. This last movie included Elle Fanning in its cast.

The sisters Fanning are a pair of american actresses with careers that date back to the year 1999, in the case of Dakota.

Dakota Fanning is currently 25 years of age and is known for his performances in ‘I Am Sam’, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’, ‘Uptown Girls’, ‘The Runaways’ and more recently ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’.

After the start of his career, Dakota became the fifth actress to children’s more successful together with artists of the stature of Shirley Temple, Macaulay Culkin, Lindsay Lohan and Daniel Radcliffe according to the American Film Institute Awards.

Elle Fanning, for its part, has 21 years of age, and began his career at two years of age as the younger version of the character of his sister Dakota in ‘I Am Sam’.

His first major role, however, was in Daddy’s Day Care with Eddie Murphy. His appearance in ‘Somewhere’ (2010) earned him the Golden lion the International Film Festival of Venice.

The younger of the Fanning is especially known for its role in Super 8 as Alice Dainard (Steven Spielberg and J. J. Abrams), as well as the princess Aurora in Maleficent (2014) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).