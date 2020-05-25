Criticize streamer of Twitch by video years ago, and as well defends

Twitch walketh in the midst of controversy again, this time because it seems that their policies and rules do not apply evenly to all users. On this occasion, the complaints are falling on Alinity for a couple of reasons.

A couple of years ago, the streamer of Twitch made a comment certainly controversial that a lot of audience deemed to be inappropriate. In that video, Alinity he said something that many think is out of place, the issue is that it was 2 years ago.

‘Is infidelity a guy who is in a relationship is interested in other girls. But if a girl who is in a relationship and he is interested in another guy, it often means that you are not getting what they need from the relationship’ he said Alinity through Twitch.

While that is a personal point of view and you can change your mind, many are still achacándole these statements Alinity. Now, perhaps this is the least of the problems this streamer, because, at the end of April, in a stream of Just Dance through Twitchby mistake, she showed a nipple.

That act earned him just a 24 hour suspension on your account, and even, she asked that her punishment out of 3 days.

Bro why is a thing I said 3 years ago about cheating trending now? Yeah it was me projecting my insecurities about being cheated on, and a dumb thing to say.

Holy fuck. — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) May 24, 2020 Why is what I said 3 years ago about infidelity three years ago, the trend now? Yes, I was projecting my insecurities on me were infidels, and it was something very stupid that I said.

Twitch and the controversy that revolves around its stars

The situation of Twitch it is certainly strange; first of all, it is still one of the most popular sites on the Internet to watch videos of gaming and other things. Your traffic is great and is the favorite platform of various brands.

On the other hand, some streamers star Twitch they end up in some kind of dispute that leaves a very bad standing in the service because it demonstrates that the rules do not apply equally to all users.

The situation with Alinity is one, then we have another with Pokimane and we could go on. In the end, those responsible are those same streamers that perhaps, in search of the audience, they bend the rules without breaking them and they get what they want.

Now it only remains to wait until where comes this controversy that revolves around Alinity.

