Christina Aguilera returns to Mexico: give three concerts as part of his last world tour

The singer Christina Aguilera announced three concerts in Mexico, as part of his last world tour, after almost two decades of not stepping on the country.

“¡Mexico! It’s official. I’m bringing back ‘The X-Tour’ to you. You can get your tickets next week. Pre-sale on the 18th and 19th of September. On sale September 20. Let’s do it!”, reported the new yorker on Twitter.

The interpreter will be presented December 3 in the Auditorium Citibanamex in Monterrey, on the 5th of December at the Auditorio Telmex in Guadalajara and on the 7th of December at the Sports Palace, Mexico City.

“Christina added these three dates to their tour, bringing hits like ‘Dirrty’, ‘Genie in a Bottle’, ‘Ain’t No Other Man’, ‘Fighter’ and more fan favorites, as well as themes from his critically acclaimed studio album, 2018, ‘Liberation'”, reported the company Ocesa said in a statement.

The last time the artist visited the country was 18 years ago, after the release of his album “My Reflection”, the second of his career and the first in Spanish.

“This is one of the returns most expected in the country, since his last concert in the City of Mexico was in 2001, so this round of concerts will mark his reunion with his fans mexican“, mentioned the press bulletin.

On this occasion, the singer-songwriter is promoting her eighth album, “Liberation”, which includes topics as “Accelerate”, “Twice”, “Fall in Line” and “Like I Do”, in which he collaborates with artists such as Demi Lovato, and rapper Gold Link and 2 Chainz.

The u.s. also celebrates 20 years of musical career after his debut in the Mickey Mouse Club and its role in the soundtrack of “Mulan”.

In this photo of the December 31, 2018, Christina Aguilera sings during the New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York.

In 1999 he took off with his debut album of the same name, which has sold over 14 million units and includes topics such as “What a girl wants”, “I turn to you” and “come on over baby (All I want is you)”.

Throughout her career, Aguilera has won six Grammy awards, has sold more than 43 million records around the world and she has placed five singles in the first place of the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition, he has received a star on the Walk of Fame of Hollywood and it has been the only artist who before the age of 30 it was included in the list of Rolling Stone magazine of the 100 best singers of all time.

The success of Christina Aguilera

Christina in November 2017. (Photo: Instagram)

In 1998, he recorded the song “Reflection” for the band soundtrack of the original film of Disney Channel, Mulan.

After he signed with the discografíca RCA Records and in 1999 released his debut album self-titled, Christina Aguilera, the one that produced the successes “Genie in a Bottle”, “What a Girl Wants” and “come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)”, which came to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Thanks to this album, it became one of the artists responsible for the revitalization experienced by the teen pop in the music industry in the late 1990s and that led her to win a Grammy Award for “best new artist”, making it the singer of the moment.

In 2000 released an album in Spanish, titled My reflectionthis album led to Christina to be the first american artist to win a Latin Grammy Award. In the same year he released a christmas album, “My Kind of Christmas”. After he collaborated on the song “Lady Marmalade” from the film Moulin Rouge! (2001) and “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely” by Ricky Martin.

In 2013, Aguilera was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. Has sold over 100 million albums and singles around the world, with more than 17 million albums sold in the united States, being the twenty-woman who has sold more, of the musical history of that country.

