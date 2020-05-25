Christina Aguilera opens up and talks about gender-based violence

The fantastic Christina Aguilera, known for hits such as ‘Genie in a bottle’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Beautiful’, was honoured few days ago. On this occasion it was not thanks to his musical work, as would be customary, but rather by their support for the fight against gender-based violence and family.

As well, the singer received an award granted by the foundation ‘The shade tree’. The organization is a shelter located in Las Vegas (united States), which operates twenty-four hours a day and offers a space to women in situations of vulnerability.

Aguilera participated in the ceremony that took place ‘The shade tree’, where he gave a comprehensive speech and in which he could not contain the tears. And it is that she herself, as she noted, was the victim of gender-based violence and family.

“I remember having to leave it running with my mom and my little sister in the middle of the night, driving to seek refuge at my grandmother’s house”, in allusion to the domestic problems of which it was victim.

Christina Aguilera, we well know, does not maintain a relationship of any kind with his father, and this is due to the episodes described during his speech. However, he made clear that “it Is part of who I am, the music that I make and the letters that I write, from ‘Fighter’ to ‘Beautiful’, all of it really comes from my heart” and connected deeply with the topic.

Also the artist asked everyone to cooperate with similar causes, since according to the statistics (only united States) 1 out of every 4 women and 1 in 7 men are victims of violence. He also urged people to talk about their problems, as this will only make more visible the situation for others.