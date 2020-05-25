Black sheep of the sport: Kyrgyos, Rodman, Pistorius and Armstrong | More Sports

Nick Kyrgios, Dennis Rodman, Oscar Pistorius and Lance Armstrong make up the list of the athletes who became the black sheep of the sport, due to his bad behavior both inside and outside of the courts.

Nick Kyrgios, the bad boy of tennis

The tennis player australian has been involved in a series of problems, which have led him to pay various fines to the ATP for his behaviour. Even your last comment controversial arrived a couple of days ago when he confessed to having sex with fans each week.

Kyrgios has become the news several times for asking for a break to go to the bathroom during a game, breaking rackets, spitting on a chair umpire after losing a match, being sent off in the Masters 1000 of Rome by tossing a chair to the court.

In addition, during a press conference at the Laver Cup he drank a beer of a drink before responding to the first question, an attitude which cost them 25 thousand dollars. Also gave a pitch to Rafael Nadal in the body, without apologizing, at Wimbledon.

Dennis Rodman, the controversial NBA player

The exbasquetbolista of the Chicago Bulls, Dennis Rodman, was one of the characters most controversial and contentious of the NBA, with an explosive nature and his extravagant mode of life that included sex, drugs, and alcohol.

Rodman went from being a guy shy of a kind quirky to the painted colors, the hair, wear piercings and tattoos all over the body. In addition, they confessed to having been with more than 2 thousand women, including Madonna and Carmen Electra.

In the hurt was the king of the rebounds, but his behavior was not the best to be too confrontational, which is why he was fined on several occasions by the NBA. Also featured in their teams for having too many unexcused absences.

In February 1993, the authorities found him asleep in a car with a rifle in the hands. The ‘Worm’ went through an emotional crisis that he was about to take him to the suicide.

Oscar Pistorius, idol paralympic killer

The south african Oscar Pistorius is became the first athlete with double amputee of legs that managed to be in an olympic event, London 2012, where he competed with others without disabilities in the testing of 400m individual and 4×400m relay. His career looked promising until he became a murderer.

Pistorius was sentenced to 6 years in prison after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of February 14, 2013 at his home in Pretoria, when she was shot four times through the closed door of the bathroom.

The athlete said that he had confused his girlfriend with a thief and had shot him by mistake.

The famous paralympic athlete, whose marks had surprised the world, he left evidence of his violence that ended up as the feminicida behind a young man who was waiting for him a bright future.

Lance Armstrong, the king of doping and the lies

The cyclist, texan Lance Armstrong won seven consecutive titles of the Tour de France (1999 to 2005), but those wins were not thanks to your effort, as recently admitted to having doped since the age of 21.

In 2012 he was accused of doping by the anti-Doping Agency of the united States, which decided to withdraw the seven wins of the Tour de France, in addition to being suspended for life. This decision was ratified by the International Cycling Union, which overturned his record from 1998.

Armstrong denied it in the beginning with a series of lies until he was cornered, and finally admitted to having used EPO, testosterone and blood transfusions to improve performance during their athletic career.