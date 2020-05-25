Beyoncé will be at a special event with Michelle and Barack Obama

Beyoncé is proving to be one of the artists most involved in to help against the coronavirus. Now the singer is back in the news for a charity project and that just shows the great solidarity that characterizes it. Along with other great artists like Lady Gaga and well-known personalities such as Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the u.s. will participate in a virtual event graduation broadcast live on YouTube.

This appointment will take place next June 6 at 3 pm (corresponding time to the east of north America). It is then when the thousands of graduates that have seen as they cancelled their plans of celebration of the end of studies may be rewarded with a great homage.

Among those present, in addition to the above-mentioned will be Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Bill and Melinda Gates, Malala Yousafzai, Demi Lovato, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, the general director of Google Sundar Pichai, the exsecretaria of State Condoleezza Rice and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The presence of these personalities will contribute to that without a doubt this is an unforgettable day for young people in the country.

Now ‘Dear Class of 2020’ will be added to the long list of charitable projects that it is carrying out Beyoncé, among which stands out ‘BEYGood’, the organization that along with ‘Star Small’ candle for those people who are suffering severely the consequences of this terrible pandemic.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxpTjcouaeQ(/embed)

“Black communities are suffering in epic proportions due to the pandemic of the Covid-19. Communities that already lacked funds for education, health and housing are now facing rates of infection and death, disturbing” figure in the description of the organization. Thanks to initiatives like these, the sectors of the population most in need will be able to feel in some way backed up. Cover basic needs such as the provision of food and a roof is the main goal of the singer in these times. How can we not feel more proud of you, Beyoncé!