University of Michigan, was fined $ 4.5 million for abuses gymnasts

The Department of Education of the united States imposed Thursday a fine of $ 4.5 million to Michigan state University for the abuses committed by the doctor Larry Nasar, who admitted to having sexually assaulted girls and women of the national team of gymnastics at the centre.

The fine was issued after two investigations ordered by the secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

“What happened in the Michigan state University was abhorrent,” said DeVos in a press conference.

“The crimes for which they have been convicted Larry Nassar and (former dean) William Strampel are disgusting and unimaginable. Also what was the response of the university to those crimes. This should not happen ever there or in any other part,” added the official.

Strampel was at the front of the college of Osteopathic Medicine the university the time that Nassar worked in it and was found guilty in June by a jury for negligence, intentional in their duties and to sexually harass students, who may face five years in prison.

Nassar received two convictions for crimes of sexual assault to over 350 girls and young women and for other charges, such as possession of child pornography, which a total of between 100 and over 200 years of sentence.



