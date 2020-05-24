The nine best hairstyles to inspire our party looks on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020

The celebrities they know very well that to succeed on a red carpet from the likes of the Golden Globes 2020 is not enough with a vestidazo impressive. Especially if the look beauty do not accompany. That’s why their stylists spend days thinking about manes and picked up the shine to the fullest. And they have done it, because these are the nine best hairstyles that we have seen this year in the red carpet the Golden Globes 2020.

The fake bob Sofia Carson





The actress has dazzled on the red carpet. Thanks to your dress, but also to that hairstyle ideal that so many celebrities it has conquered. And is that the fake bob it is a formula round to test the hair cut of the season without meter scissors. Especially if we do it with waves and volume like it: precious!

The mane wet Zoey Deutch





We’ve seen it on the cover and again on the compilation. Because Zoey Deutch has conquered with a hairstyle super easy, which consists of comb out his mane bob with stripe marked, effect wet and withdrawal of the face. Something similar has made Reese Whiterspoon and we are totally in love with this form of comb the mane short.

The headdress of sequins Rooney Mara





The actress loves to pull my feet out of the ground on the red carpet, always faithful to his style somewhat dark and punk. This time has become to do it the hand of Givenchy, a make-up with smoky markings and the accessory for the hair full of shine. It is a headband filled with rhinestones with pom-poms on the side the face that recalls, in an original and artistic, to the hairstyle of Princess Leia. We give you a 10 for launched and different, how cool!

The mane 20’s of Michelle Williams





Michelle Williams and her court bob at the height of the jaw give you much play on all the red carpets. But this time not only we like, if not that makes us travel back in time to the 20’swith a hairstyle to flapper of waves at the water is perfectly polished. Already we had seen before this format vintagebut never so faithful to the retro of many years ago.

Waves with volume sesenteras of Lucy Boynton





If Michelle Williams takes us to the 20’s, Lucy Boynton and his court bob platinum is so similar to the actress above leads us to the 60’s. With the strip in the middle and that volume in the crown area it could be the very Twiggy and, sincerely, adore you all look beauty of it.

The low ponytail from Ana de Armas





Ana de Armas has been one of the great achievers of the evening. Both your vestidazo sequins as your look makeup and hair are a ten round. Especially the low ponytail with volume in the top of the head. A hairstyle is very fashionable among the celebrities she has been known to make his own with sweetness and femininity.

The layers noventeras of Jennifer Aniston





We see Jennifer Aniston, and we continue to look at Rachel of Friends. It is inevitable. Especially because, at 50, the actress remains true to that mane of layers that so many passions rose in the decade of the 90’s. Now become strong and she is the ultimate point of reference. There is more to see, subtracting seriousness, and giving an effect of more youthful that vestidazo sober Dior.

The semi collected with bangs of Lorene Scafaria





The semi picked up, continue being a very good option, inside and outside of the red carpet. Especially with that bangs right now back to be, because it gives them a looks sweet, childish and feminine to all the faces. The director of Hustlerswith the mane long and natural waves, it seems to us a monad.

The low bun and polished Judie Eat





We ended up with a classic in the red carpets re-interpreted time and time again. We talk about the bun of a dancer, well adjusted, simple and pulling out the hair of the face effectively. At the Golden Globes 2020 is what we have seen Scarlett Johansson, but we stayed with this so glamorous and polished Jodie Eat. The side parting and collected under lift maximum elegance.

Pictures | Gtres.