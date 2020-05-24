The game male tennis has its three towers of glass, intact, from almost 15 years ago. Roger Federer, Rafael Nada l and Novak Djokovic have made 58 Grand Slams since the swiss maestro won his first Slam at Wimbledon 2003.

While in the women’s game, the parameter of consistency is not similar to the game’s male. Still varying, and, in spite of that, Serena Williams has managed to stay at the top for a long time.

While it supported the proposal of Roger, to merge the two tours, the professional swiss Belinda Bencic stressed the factor of inconsistency in the women’s game. And feels that Williams is not dominant as it was before its pause of pregnancy.

“I agree with Roger. Would only be logical, people are confused with the two organizations. It would be good if women and men play the same tournaments, and equally gifted.

Of course, there are many points that still need to be discussed in detail. But it would be a great thing, ” he told Blick.

Belinda Bencic believes that Serena Williams is no longer the dominator of the tennis women’s

“At this time, because they still have players superstars with Nadal, Djokovic and Federer.

It’s different with us women, Serena Williams no longer dominates. But that also changes again. People like to see women’s tennis, and if ATP and WTA were together, you would see both at the same time. I think many of us would like ”.

The consistency of Serena Williams in the WTA Tour On the contrary, in women, Serena Williams and Simona Halep are considered the queens of the consistency. In 2014, Halep entered in the first column of the WTA as a Global Number 10, and since then has not left the main list.

Speaking of Williams, as a mother in her thirties , she has reached four Grand Slam finals, and probably in the upcoming Majors is more likely to achieve your title of Slam number 24 more expected.

The women’s game has not seen a consistency similar to that of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. Your domain level is crazy. And probably the same rate of consistency is impossible to represent by any trio in the tour.

Logically, it is useless to compare the two routes, as they are two domains professional completely different. We wonder if it will get his 24th Grand Slam title, Serena Williams?.