Rosalia dares to imitate Shakira, both in voice and in movement

There is No doubt that in the veins of Rosalia runs art. Sing, dance, and transmitted in a way that few people can do. Now, what many did not know is that it also has a facility for the imitationor at least it has shown in his last interview with Elle. In a challenge of music, the Catalan dared to sing as Shakira and even ran one of their famous moves of belly. And the truth is that the outboard!

Rosalia has made history in many ways, and the fact of being the protagonist of the american edition of the magazine Elle gives faith of it. The artist herself took to publish this Tuesday in their social networks an image of the cover with the comment: “Woooow, what a great honor, I am the cover of ‘Elle’ in the united States of this rare summer of 2020, but that iluuuuu”.









The talk is accompanied by, in addition, of multimedia content as a challenge to the musical that Rosalia was submitted. In what consisted? Away from being random words and the Catalan would have eight seconds of time to find a song that contains those terms. A game with which Rosalie enjoyed so cute.

Flaunting her naturalness and sympathy, that of Sant Esteve Sesrovires sang one of the themes of Ozuna as well as a few verses of Offset, a couple of Cardi B, which earned him the own recognition of the rapper. Now, what no one imagined was that Rosalie was going to take his musical time up to the imitation.

We know that Rosalie listens to all kinds of music. Yes, it has influences of flamenco, but that is not the only genre that inspires it. In the video of the karaoke that was mounted a few weeks ago at home, she played everything, from themes of Daddy Yankee to songs of Beyonce or Christina Aguilera.

Well, it turns out that one of the idols of the adolescence of Rosalia is Shakira. When it was his turn to sing a song with the word “body” (body) came to mind Hips Don t Lie and not only sang to perfection but imitating the voice that is so characteristic of the colombian case.

At the end, Rosalie recognized that some years ago I listened to a lot to Shakira and that she had always tried to perform their unique hip movements inspired by belly dancing. Rosalie moves to the abdomen trying to play them but it gives you a laugh because it does not consider that do it well.









The video of this musical game is revolutionizing the social networks because not only can you see the face more fun Rosalia but that is found that is an artist of the feet to the head (even when it imitates Britney Spears). And this video proves it!















