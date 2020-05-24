Relive the unusual wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on its sixth anniversary

It has already been 6 years since that Kim Kardashian became Kim Kardashian West.
The power couple gave the “yes I do” in Italy in the middle of an impressive ceremony that even we do not overcome, and that with each anniversary, we remember and discover new details.
Watch the video and relive the wedding.
Take the event outside of the united States to the old continent was quite a challenge, especially due to the fact of keeping the plans hidden for months.
According to the mother of the bride, Kris Jenner he said to E! at that time Kim and Kanye in charge of the planning of the wedding, and she even was involved in the process of purchasing the wedding dress. “I don’t know how it looks on him. I’ll see it for the first time when you put it in your wedding”.
There was No doubt of that Kim it would look phenomenal on your big day, not long after modeling various looks for bride for the edition of April 2014 Vogue.
The celebrations began a week prior in Paris, with Kim and your family stay hotel Four Seasons King George V.
The Thursday before, Kim he spent some of his last few hours of singleness making a trip to the Eiffel Tower and enjoying a dinner only for girls organized by the jewelry Lorraine Schwartz (the provider of the dazzling engagement ring 15 carat Kim).
Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner attended the “last supper” of Kim, as her friends nearby Brittny Gastineau, La La Anthony, Rachel Roy and others.
Valentino hosted a brunch intimate before the wedding for Kimye on Friday morning at his Château de Wideville, outside of Paris. The guest list of the icon of the Italian fashion was limited to family members, close friends Kim, Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huckand André Leon Talley.
Hundreds of guests celebrated during the Friday night at a luxurious event at the Palace of Versailles which included arrivals of horses and carriages, fireworks and a surprise performance from Lana Del Rey.