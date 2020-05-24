Kris Jenner talks about her sex life with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has told her that he is worried about having a sexual desire so shot his 64 years.

Drama on the view: ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ comes to Netflix Spain.

The ‘reality’ family the Kardashian, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ (which, by the way, will come to Netflix next June 1) is a true GEM. In truth, we don’t know what we would do without these great moments of yours. We still have not overcome the response of Kendall to if money grows on trees: “Yes it does, it is the role” or when Kim Kardashian waved, saying something like “The princess is in the building.” So, today we have one more to add to this long list, and it comes from the hand of our beloved Kris Jenner. The matriarch of the clan has no qualms when speaking about their sex life and so he proved on the last episode.

Kris is very worried about the frequency of sexual intercourse. But eye, not because it creates that makes it very not. On the contrary! The intimate life of Jenner, and your partner is of the more passionate and she does not know if this is normal. “I don’t know what is going on, but I think that there is something really wrong in me, because I always feel like“he confessed to her best friend Faye Resnick. Say yes, woman.

Kris Jenner believes that it has too much sexual desire for his age (yes, too)

Even though they started out six years ago and take 25 difference, the flame has never been extinguished in no time. What is more, in these times, is more alive than ever. However, Kris believes that it should not be so to your age (age 64).”Corey is with someone much older and I think that as you get older, it is assumed that you should not be in the mood for this kind of things“he said. “No, that’s not true,” said her friend. “Supposedly, this is the time of our lives in which everything happens to us. Let these old people are having fun, literally!”. said Faye. We’re big fans of these two women.

Kris loves to tell us how well she’s doing her intimate life (and give us something to be envied-of-way, all is said). Without going any further, on one occasion said that I was exhausted because had too much sex. LITERAL. Go, poor thing, huh? But of course, their daughters would not make iota of grace to hear those things from your mother and don’t understand that their mother has a sex drive that quickly. We would have loved to have been present at this conversation, the truth.

“My girls they were passing a bad time because I have a life and I am a woman with hormones. Then, the only person I can always talk about something is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know that she isn’t going to judge,” he added. Us neither, Kris.

