Kris Jenner reveals the plans of Kylie, after selling their shares

Last Monday, 18 November, it was announced that the youngest of the Kardashian sold the majority of its shares (51%) to Coty Inc., for the amount of us $ 600 million.

Without a doubt, this news has been giving a lot to talk about, because their followers are questioned on the future of Kylie in the cosmetics industry, which is why Kris Jenner came out in her defence to clarify all kinds of rumors.

Through an interview for the portal CNB, Kris Jenner said: “She is very excited to work with the union, because at the same time, includes his dream of building an empire and venture into several categories in which he has not even scraped the surface” continued Kris, “you Know, launched ‘Kylie Skins’ this year and is very excited by that, it is a great success for her; and work with Coty will help you to develop more categories and go to other areas of the beauty industry. It is really exciting!”

Stormi will inherit the empire of beauty

Likewise, Kris Jenner revealed that everything that makes the youngest of his daughters is for the good of the small Stormi, because in the future, she will be the heir of the empire that you are creating.

“Kylie feels that it is in the place where you belong, where your passion lies. Have always wanted to use your creativity to develop your brand. It is what you want to do for the rest of his life, and looks to do so for a further twenty years, for after heredárselo to his daughter.” said the entrepreneur.

There is No doubt that the young model has taken the best decision to take your line of cosmetics to the maximumtherefore it is estimated that the union with Coty Inc. you of great results as she develops on what he loves most, the creative part.