Khloé Kardashian showed off her new look on Instagram: is it true that she had a face?

Khloé Kardashian surprised his followers (and the entire Internet) the photos of your new image that immediately generated quite a few questions, since that looks unrecognizable:

Is this a filter of Instagram, makeup or is plastic surgery?

Sister Kardashian has given a lot to talk about in the last few weeks, because they decided to spend the quarantine along with his ex, Tristan Thompson, and her daughter, True.

It was said that the former couple is expecting a new baby, but the theme was not confirmed by none of the parties involved, so there will be a new member Kardashian at the moment.

The socialite also promoted her clothing line, Good Americanwhile he showed his thin figure.

Khloé taught me the toned of your abdomen in that far distant time before the quarantine.

“The Abs before the quarantine”

And now sister Kardashian sparked all kinds of reactions to show their new look, which issued as the renewal of hair and makeup.

But several of the followers noticed that his face looks different, so we speculated if it was a filter from Instagram or if Khloé had undergone cosmetic surgery.

Of the series of images, it is the first which attracted most attention due to the drastic change in the face of Khloé.

Click to the right to see all the photos.

“Location: beneath the skin of the bitches”.

Khloé added to the charge of your look in the publication, so that both your hair stylist, maquillista, and barber shared in the same way images of the socialite.

While the change in the factions of Khloé surprised his followers, is not something really new in the family Kardashian.

At least two of his sisters have had cosmetic surgeries over the years which left their faces more slim and defined.

The appearance of Kim has changed a lot over the years because of their different procedures, especially in the area of the nose and the mouth.

In the same way, Kylie Jenner left behind his child-like appearance when injecting the lips, and surgery of the nose and make more prominent his cheekbones.

With all these doubts about the appearance of Khloé, we will know if it was in reality a filter or not when the sister Kardashian share more images.

