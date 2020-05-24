I found rockstars! Belinda and Ashley Tisdale posted a photo together

It was in 2014 when the star of High School Musical declared fan of ‘In the dark’, one of the hits with that Belinda conquered thousands of fans at the time. And although Ashley I did not know very well what I was going to the letter, he acknowledged that he could not shake off the head-the music of the mexican.

A couple of days ago, Belinda posted on his Instagram a picture to brag about that by chance gathered his ways. “Finally I found myself with this sweet and amazing girl @ashleytistdale”, wrote the mexican 28 years of age. While Ashley published the same photo and a post like that. “I found my girl @belindapop ¡¡Come back soon!!”, wrote Tisdale.

So far, the photo has gathered more than 300 thousand likes in Instagramand that is that these two beautiful and famous singers, wore also looks super trendy and of a similar style, letting out his spirit of sexy rock.

“I listen to this song ALL the time… I don’t know what that says but I love it!”, tweeted Ashley a few years ago. “Thank you very much!, I love your work and definitely we should do something together very soon,” replied Belinda, what’s just as friendly, Ashley said to be “super consistent”.