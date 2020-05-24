Gymnastics: Gabby Douglas ‘ complaint that dr. Nassar abused her

The gymnast american three-time gold medalist, Gabby Douglas, stated that he suffered “abuse” by a former team doctor of gymnastics in the united States. Douglas became the third member of the women’s team gymnastics “Fierce Five” to say that he was the victim of abuse.

The athlete made the allegations Tuesday as he apologized for a comment he made last week about the stance of his former teammate, Aly Raisman on the victims of sexual assault.

Douglas said that “no matter the clothes you wear put, that never gives the right for anyone to harass or abuse you. That would be like saying that because the tights we used, it was our fault that Larry Nassar we have been abused”.

The athlete has generated criticism on social networks after saying that women should not dress “sexy / sexual” in response to the claims of Raisman that Nassar sexually abused her.

In the same statements that you made public on your page of Instagram, Douglas indicated that “I did not share publicly my experiences because for years we were conditioned to remain silent and, honestly, some things were extremely painful.” He added, “I wholeheartedly support my team mates to put up with what happened to them.”

Raismanteam captain gold medal winner in the Olympic Games 2012 and 2016, said in an interview with “60 Minutes” earlier this month that she was among the young and sexually assaulted by Nassar. He said that “when I was 15 years old Nassar abused me for the first time”. Nassar spent more than two decades of working with athletes in USA Gymnastics before being fired in 2015.

Before, McKayla Maroney, winner of two medals at the 2012 Games, said last month that Nassar’s bothered me for years. Nassar, 54 years of age, was declared culpable of multiple sexual assault charges and faces at least 25 years in prison. The doctor is accused of harassing seven girls gymnastics team. In addition to expected sentence accused of child pornography and is being sued by more than 125 women and girls.