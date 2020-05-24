Express – The way out of hell

“I think you were trying to make it better and I know how difficult it can be to make decisions.” This tells Katherine Graham (the owner of The Washington Post) Robert McNamara (his friend and former secretary of Defense of the united States) in one of the tense dialogue that recreates the film “The Post: the dark secrets of the Pentagon”, superbly directed by Steven Spielberg.

Mc Namara is on the ropes by the revelation that makes The New York Times on the secret documents reported as involved in the country’s north in the Vietnam war, and he turned a blind eye during the administration of Lyndon B. Johnson knowing that it was useless to sacrifice more young people by sending them to such a conflict in asia, and that they would lose. Wants that Graham does not publish in the Post. She reiterates her affection, and the security of their good intentions, but did not agree to hide the information.

All this picture I jumped to the view when I heard president Martín Vizcarra in their confusing and pathetic “decision” of Friday, the 22nd (even without questions from the press “by drawing”) in which he announced the extension of the quarantine, the state of emergency and an easing of stiffness to allow the reopening of certain productive activities.

Such is the mess it is latent in the government that until yesterday, after noon, there was published the Supreme Decree announced, shown, and read, in part, by Vizcarra with the text in hand. The premier Vicente Zeballos pointed out early in MOP that the delay was due to “characteristics very complex,” of the standard technical content. The truth seems to be other since the night of Friday, the ministers of Health and of the Production –in TV different– gave contradictory versions regarding the hair salon. One said that it was to be at home and the other in the licensed premises.

Vizcarra admitted that his administration has made mistakes but that has been rectified. With drama, he added: “but never no one can attributing bad intent”. In effect, it is unthinkable that in a health crisis of such magnitude the president is a prisoner of feelings ignoble or of low stew.