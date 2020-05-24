¡Cambio radical! Ireland Baldwin dyed her hair purple (+ Photo)

Days after the fashion designer Nicole Richie perform your hair a lavender color, Ireland Baldwin has decided to be copied the look and dye her mane the same shade.

The model of 18 years he published some photos of her new look on the social networks last night. Hired Justin Andersson, colorist at the famed Chris McMillan Salon in Beverly Hills, to do the change.

“Purple,” he said in a legend stating the obvious. In another image, he added: “I Could get used to this.” Also called herself “a cake of fruit”.

In addition, retwitteó a compliment from some fans who told him: “Really cute girl”. Her friend and fellow model, Gigi Hadid he also praised her new look, tweeting: “on Wednesday of infatuation of a woman @IrelandBBaldwin Yes that works that hair lila, friend.”

Anderson it has also given makeovers to Miley Cyrus, Kristin Cavallari and Kristen Dunst in the past.

We do not yet know what inspired Baldwin to undertake this makeover, or how long it will last.

After signing with IMG Models in march 2013, Baldwin has had photo sessions with Elle, DuJour, Vanity Fair and the magazine W.

The teenager also made his debut as an actress in Grudge Match, where he plays a younger version of the character of his mother Kim Basinger, Sally Rose in some scenes of the past.

Who will be the next celebrity to take the bold step of dying your hair lilac? Sure Ireland this is not the first, nor the last to do so.