You have to see the new video clip of Sia and Maddie Ziegler! [VIDEO]

Then they unveiled the music video of ‘Chandelier’, Sia and Maddie Ziegler were one of the best pairings of the show. Can you imagine no longer view them together? But, tranquil@s, that still has not passed.

What has happened is that both have just launched a new video clip, the fifth in the list. This is the lyric video of ‘Never Give Up’ included in the soundtrack of the tape ‘Lion’.

Sia was inspired by the plot of the film, which premiered last year at the Film Festival of Toronto. In addition, in the clip you can see a different side of Maddie Ziegler.

The film —based on the book by Saroo Brierley and Larry Buttrose, ‘Long Way Home’— the story follows the journey of a man finding his lost family in India after being adopted by an australian couple.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6Ol3eprKiw(/embed)

THE LATEST NEWS OF SIA

Ellen DeGeneres decided to dress up as Sia for the episode of Halloween of your program. “Happy Halloween to all! As you can see, I’m Sia, and the problem is that I can not see them,” said the driver at the start of the show.

“I made this costume. I found some old fabrics behind the scenes. It was not so difficult to do. And the bun is of a car that I gave them away recently. Sia and I have much in common. She is from Australia, and I married an australian, and we both like columpiarnos in a chandelier,” continued the comedian.

On the other hand, it was only a few weeks ago, Sia he consulted his followers through his personal Twitter account what they thought was the fair value that they should have the tickets for his shows.

However, despite the consideration that had the singer, someone was not very satisfied with it.

