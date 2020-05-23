‘What we do in the shadows’ renewed for a third season on FX

The vampires ‘What we do in the shadows’ have duped the public and the executives at FX, who have decided to give the green light to a third season of this celebrated comedy of vampires. This renewal comes in full issuance of the second installment, whose outcome will take place on the 10th of June, and that in our country we can enjoy it through HBO Spain.

Nandor on ‘What we do in the shadows’

According to data collected by Deadline, the second season is improving by 25% the viewership data of its predecessor, averaging 3.2 million viewers between the emission of linear and reproduction in streaming, that include those provided by Hulu after the integration of the contents of the FX into the service become the property of Disney both companies.

One of the main claims of the second batch of episodes has been the emergence of Mark Hamill, in the wake of Dave Bautista, Wesley Snipes, or Tilda Swinton, who also have been dropped by Staten Island to meet with the protagonists of ‘What we do in the shadows’, a group of vampires that have lived for hundreds of years and that they now aspire to win the lost territory.

References in comedy

With this renewal, FX secure the future of one of their flagships in the section of comedy, where he also are maintained as relating to ‘Better Things’, which recently ended its fourth season, and ‘Atlanta’, whose two following deliveries will not arrive until 2021. In addition, the payment chain has commissioned a fiction anthology with B. J. Novak, who will be in their various stories, with actors like Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, or Jon Bernthal.