“We have to go back, Kate” | Tv

“We have to go back, Kate. We have to go back!”. The echo of the cry of Jack Shepard with the one that closed the third season of Lost still resonates in the memory, and continues to put the skin of gallina. Although his memory has been tainted by his controversial end —and by decisions of script previous more than questionable— the fact is that Lost it was a special series. It was the last gasp of a type of television led by the open channels u.s. and, at the same time, the first step of another model in which the globalization allows that the televised event has international dimensions and whose culmination has been the last delivery of Game of thrones. The Internet forums blew smoke and the conversations around the coffee machine had food weekly constant. By the final chapter, a Spanish channel, Four -, dared for the first time with the simultaneous issuance to the country of origin. What then was an experiment, it’s now common.

Because Lost (2004-2010) was much more than a final controversial. When today is over it, one is reunited with a history very enjoyable, with some brilliant moments and scenes that they are not forgotten. And yes, chapters of filler, bad and worst. We tend to remember the wonderful and emotional episode The constant (the fifth of the fourth installment), but when it comes to choosing specific scenes, two sequences of the last chapter of the third season will take the prize. In Through the mirror, the episode is double-length signed by Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse and directed by Jack Bender, before you get to the final turn and in the middle of a plot full of action, the viewer was suddenly confronted with the heroic death of one of the central characters. While Charlie is drowning, and began to sprout tears of the spectators pushed by the soundtrack of Michael Giacchino (nothing would have been the same without Giacchino), are the subsequent to write in the plam of the hand “not Penny’s boat”. It is not the boat from Penny. And so there was one of the most iconic images of the television recent.

Already with the hearts of the audience pretty ragged, and just before saying goodbye until the next season, came the curl end. The history goes back to the Jack alcoholic and unstable which had been appearing throughout the chapter in the usual flashbacks that ran through the lives of the passengers of flight 815 of Oceanic Airlines. Jack and Kate, with a complicated love relationship on the island, were in the parking lot of the Los Angeles airport. Jack tells him about a funeral, to pick aircraft with the hope that estrellen. His eyes scream desperation. The viewer does not understand anything: you knew each other from before? What they talk about? What is going on? “We made a mistake. We have to go back, Kate. We have to go back!”. What seemed to be the past, this time it was the future. We don’t know how but Jack and Kate have left the island.

Kate and Jack (Evangeline Lilly and Matthew Fox), in the final scene of the third season of ‘Lost’.







Lindelof and Cuse then explained that they had decided to include at some point in history these leaps into the future. When at the beginning of may 2007, the ABC confirmed that the series would end with another 48 episodes divided into three seasons, decided that it was time to tick that triple somersault in the narration. They recorded the scene in front of a chroma planted in a parking lot abandoned of Honolulu (most of the series was filmed in Hawaii and only some scene in Los Angeles). The chapter was issued in the united States on may 23, 2007.

Years later, when the portal BuzzFeed asked Lindelof and the other writers what was the scene they had written that they had enjoyed it, he chose this time. Had not yet premiered The Leftoverstheir next creation, praised almost unanimously by critics, and in which re-develop, this time with greater success, many of the issues already pointed in Lostas the clash between reason and faith.

Lindelof explained how the horror movie Saw 2 it was the one that gave them the key to show on the screen that jump to the future: play with the viewer and make him believe that what he was seeing belonged to a different time. “It was one of the few moments in which I felt I was doing something undeniably great,” he said. “I felt as if I were crouching in the darkness of the apartment of someone with all of my friends (the writers) waiting to shout ‘surprise!’ the boy or girl’s birthday (the audience), and I knew that I would love to when so to do. When Jack was screaming ‘we have to go’ and I wrote ‘fade to black’, my eyes were wet. I was inside, I felt what the characters felt, knowing that we were, finally, working towards an actual end. And, finally, for a fleeting moment… I felt peace,” he added.

Then came even more twists and turns, so many that even came to make you feel dizzy. But the trip was worth it. We have to go back. Although some never got to go at all.