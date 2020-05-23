“Stay at home kids”: The festival online you will need a special version for children

Last Saturday, April 11 national artists gathered for the concert “Stay at home”, which was to raise awareness about the coronavirus. Now the festival has announced a new version, but focused only on the smaller of the home.

Under the same premise of staying at home to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, the organizers have joined together once again to bring a transmission with artists, children’s homes national.

The Dog Chocolo, The Pulentos, Synergy, Kids, Patapelá and Musicornios are the five artists who will gather at the festival via streaming, “Stay at home kids”, which will arrive to the public next Saturday, April 25, starting at 18:00 hours.

“Stay at home kids” will be a transmission in the set of digital platforms radio national, which include FMDos, Imagina, Pudahuel, Dna, and Active Heart. In addition you will be able to tune in FM signals of the stations.

