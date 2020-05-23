‘Parasite’, the Korean film makes history at the Oscars in 2020

“Parasite” it is a Korean film that has surprised the entire film industry, its history has managed to conquer many, and already awarded several awards, such as the Golden Globes, as well as the prizes Bafta.

This evening, the director Bong Joon-ho and the cast, consisting of Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam, managed to be crowned as the winners in the Oscars 2020. We tell you all the details.

“Parasite” managed to win his nomination, and won the Oscar a “Best original Screenplay”. Also managed to get the award “Best Film International” and “Best Director”. But the culminating moment was when they won the award “Best Film”the biggest prize of the Oscarbeing the first story in achieve this goal on the part of South Korea and any foreign language.

The director gave a speech where he said that he dedicated his award to South Korea and I was proud that although the Korean language is a language complicated, your country has been able to make history.

“Parasite” it is a film that combines drama, mystery, black humor, and even suspense, and all they are talking about it. Its success is already awarded several prizes. We tell you why you have to see it.

The story revolves around “Gi Woo” and her poor family, who little by little become go through professionals to work at a residence of the rich; however, their deceit will lead to an extreme situation when you have to face the housekeeper who used to work there. Apparently, all keep secrets that endanger the alibi of “Woo” and their loved ones.