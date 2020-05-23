Nikki Bella reveals the reason of your break up with John Cena

By Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 23/05/2020 AT 14:43

John Cena and Nikki Bella it was the couple more media in WWE of the last decade. After a few years of dating, Dinner decided to ask her to marry Nikki in the event WrestleMania 33. A priori, everything went smoothly, but a few months later the two decided to put an end to the relationship. Nikki Bella was interviewed recently by Maria Menounos and his program “Better Together”, in which he revealed the reason that John Cena and she decided to cut.

“In general, we had an awesome relationship, but we were just two people who wanted different lives. We strive to be everything to one side. And it was like, even at the end, when I was ready to give me children, where I realized that that was not what we wanted. And that’s really, like, you know, the thing that pushed me to the end. Not wanted to force him to be a father. What if you regret it all later? You have the child and you have built this life. But, is this what he would want?”

In mid-April of 2018, Nikki Bella published in social networks a message stating that his relationship with meal was over, barely a year after this he proposed marriage at WrestleMania 33 and three months before the link took place in Mexico.

In September of 2018, the relationship between Nikki Bella and the dancer Artem Chigvintsev, with whom he shared a dance in the program “Dancing With The Stars”, was made official. This was confirmed by Nikki through her official Youtube channel “The Bella Twins”. The news was confirmed by the WWE through an official press release in their news section.

