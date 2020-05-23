New film from Edgar Wright postponed its premiere

Bad news for fans of Edgar Wrightonly because his next film “Last Night in Soho“postponed its release.

As reported Varietythe tape that originally was going to premiere on the 25th of September this year, has been postponed until 2021.

This film from the director of “Baby Driver” has in its cast Thomasin McKenzie (“Jojo Rabbit”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch”), Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”) and Diana Rigg (“Game of Thrones”). Its plot has been defined as horror.

“The next horror film from Edgar Wright saw his post affected by the pandemic, and no it will not come to its original release date of 25 September”, pointed out at the portal of the us.