Music releases to listen to this weekend

Dream – Beret and Pablo Alborán

Beret premieres, together with Pablo Alboran, the official video of his single Dream. The video has been made by Lasdelcine and shot in the surroundings of Campo Real, Madrid. This “dream” brought to reality, has required the work of a team of over 50 people and the construction of structures of up to 3 meters high and all kinds of resources of art that recreate a scenario that immerses both artists in a world of surreal that we can already enjoy.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WO-Pfx-gtt4(/embed)

Chiquita loose – Giulia Be

Named as one of the new talents of brazilian pop in 2019, Giulia Be prepared to conquer the world. After the success of his song Female solta, the singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist presents the Spanish version of this super successful entitled Chiquita loose.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2f10KLho0uk(/embed)

Together – Sia

The music video gives fans a first look at the debut as a director of Sia with the tape Music, it is starring Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Maddie Ziegler. In the movie, Zu (Kate Hudson) who is now a sober person, he found his way in the world when she receives news that will become the sole guardian of her half-sister call, Music (Maddie Ziegler), a young woman on the autism spectrum.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnfGni4_RlI(/embed)

Pa whole life – Don Patrick, and Mozart The To

The popular canary island artist presents his new song titled Pa whole lifewith one of the figures emerging with greater projection of the urban scene in Latin, the dominican Mozart The For. The song has been produced by the colombian KZO Beat (producer of usual figures, such as Manuel Turizo) and recorded between Spain, Colombia and Dominican Republic.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QO6j7Eg2PE(/embed)

Find more of PUBLIMETRO on Google News, here

You may also be interested in: