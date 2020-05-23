Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are expecting their first child

Just six months Miranda Kerr and the founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel, gave yes, I want, and the couple already expecting their first child in common. So what has been announced by a spokesperson of the model to the newspaper Daily Mail. “Miranda, Evan and Flynn are eager to welcome the new member of your family”, pointed out in the quoted press release.

To the angel of the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret it will be her second child, the first with the employer, as Kerr is already the mother of a six year old child, Flynn, fruit of his defunct marriage with the actor Orlando Bloom. For the moment, neither the model nor her husband have wanted to speak about the good news.



What is certain is that, as recognized in several occasions the own Kerr, the couple has taken precautions since she married half a year ago, due to the conservative nature of her husband.

The model and the businessman were married last may in the mansion of Spiegel in Los Angeles in a romantic and intimate ceremony attended by only 45 guests, and which lasted barely 20 minutes. Kerr wore for the occasion a design of Dior that managed to transport it to the fairy tale that you always dreamed of.

Miranda Kerr shows her wedding dress inspired by that of a pricensa, Grace Kelly

Just two months did not knew of her pregnancy, but that did not prevent the top jump to the first data line following declarations about their marriage that lit up the social networks. “My grandmother taught me that men are visual and that you have to make a small effort. So when Evan comes home, I make sure I wear a nice dress and the candles are lit. We look for the time to have a nice dinner together,” he said.